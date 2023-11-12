2 arrests, dozens evacuated from apartment fire possibly caused by fireworks, authorities say
ATLANTA (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that heavily damaged an Atlanta apartment complex and led to more than a hundred evacuations. Atlanta news outlets reported the fire happened Friday night and firefighters were still on the scene Saturday, putting out hotspots. Investigators said they believe the fire may have been caused by fireworks being ignited on the roof. Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation from the blaze at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Red Cross is assisting 28 displaced residents. Two people face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.