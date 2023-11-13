Caribbean island of Dominica creates world’s first marine protected area for endangered sperm whale

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The tiny Caribbean island of Dominica is creating the world’s first marine protected area for one of earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. The government announced Monday that nearly 300 square miles (800 square kilometers) of royal blue waters on the western side of the Caribbean island that serve as key nursing and feeding grounds will be designated as a reserve. Scientists say the reserve not only will protect the animals, but it will also help fight climate change. Vast amounts of whale poop create plankton blooms that capture carbon dioxide and later drag it to the ocean floor when they die.

