Confederate military relics dumped during Union offensive unearthed in South Carolina river cleanup
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of Civil War relics are being conserved after their discovery during a South Carolina river cleanup. Cannonballs, a sword blade and a wagon wheel are among the artifacts found in the Congaree River. It’s the same stream where Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops dumped Confederate military equipment in a demoralizing blow for rebel forces toward the end of the Civil War. Officials are celebrating the early completion of a $20 million project to remove tar-like material from the riverbed. The historical finds are expected to be displayed in a nearby military museum. South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster says it’s important for current generations to learn from this history.