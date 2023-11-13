Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen, officials say

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a migrant boat capsized off the coast of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens of people, mostly from the Horn of Africa, missing. They say there were 75 migrants on board the boat when it capsized Sunday off the Yemeni coastal city of Mocha. Twenty-six people but at least 49 others remain missing. Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency reported that the boat capsized due to strong winds and that all the migrants – including women and children — fell into the water. The shipwreck was the latest sea disaster involving African migrants seeking a better life in oil-rich Gulf countries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.