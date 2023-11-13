House readies test vote on impeaching Homeland Secretary Mayorkas for handling of southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is holding a test vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It’s a step usually reserved for grave misconduct in office that is instead being wielded in an extraordinary effort to remove the Cabinet secretary for his handling of the nation’s southern border. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right Republican from Georgia, forced a vote on the House floor through a rule that allows any single member to force a snap vote on constitutional matters such as impeachment. Democrats have sought to bottle the matter up, but several prominent Republicans have become outspoken advocates of pushing ahead on the effort to impeach Mayorkas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.