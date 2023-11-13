In crowded field of psychedelic startups, Filament CEO makes case for ‘natural’ drugs

More drugmakers are seeking to harness the medical potential of psychedelics for treating depression, addiction and other hard-to-treat conditions. In this crowded field, Vancouver-based Filament Health has a unique approach: extracting drugs from natural sources, including mushrooms, rather than synthesizing the ingredients in a laboratory. Filament is studying its drugs for use in treating addiction. And more than a dozen other companies and academic centers are using the company’s products in trials. Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn spoke with The Associated Press about the case for using naturally derived psychedelics.

