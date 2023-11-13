Jury deliberates fate of suspected serial killer accused in six deaths in Delaware and Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jury deliberations are under way in the trial of a suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021. A Delaware jury began deliberations Monday after closing arguments in the trial of 41-year-old Keith Gibson of Philadelphia. Gibson is charged with murder in the killings of a cellphone store clerk and a drug dealer in Delaware. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Wilmington store clerk and armed robbery of a drug store. The Philadelphia district attorney has approved murder charges against Gibson in the killings of his mother, a doughnut shop manager, and two men. Authorities say they will pursue those charges after Gibson is prosecuted in Delaware.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.