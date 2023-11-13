One feast to please them all: How to satisfy meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans at Thanksgiving

Many a Thanksgiving gathering these days will include meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans around the same table. AP food writer Katie Workman has practice creating one feast that can please all of them without a lot of extra work. She says the gist is making plenty of meat-free sides, including some that are substantial enough to feel entrée-like for the non-meat eaters. Then she modifies certain dishes to make them vegan if possible. She makes stuffing once, for instance, but divides it into two pans. One is prepared with more traditional ingredients like butter and chicken broth, and the other with vegetable oil and broth. Same with mashed potatoes. She adds a variety of hearty ingredients to a salad so it satisfies as either side or main dish.

