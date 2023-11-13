Police fatally shoot 17-year-old during traffic stop in North Dakota’s Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Bismarck police officers are on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop early Sunday in a mall parking lot. Officers were investigating the teen, Nicholas Bruington, in connection with a reported shooting near a hotel. Police said he had a gun and did not follow commands during the traffic stop. Three officers fired at him. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

