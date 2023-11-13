Video purports to show Israeli-Russian researcher kidnapped in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — A video broadcast on an Iraqi television station and circulated on pro-Iranian social media purports to show an Israeli-Russian researcher who was allegedly kidnapped in Iraq. The video is the first sign of life since Elizabeth Tsurkov disappeared nearly eight months ago. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the video released Monday. In it, Tsurkov speaks in Hebrew, calling for efforts to secure her release and for an end to the war in Gaza, indicating the video was made after the surprse Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this year that Tsurkov was being held by the powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

