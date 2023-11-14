South Carolina education board deciding whether to limit books and other ‘age appropriate’ materials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The State Board of Education is considering a universal definition of “age appropriate” educational materials in South Carolina schools and libraries. A proposal advanced Tuesday seeks to bar descriptions or visual depictions of “sexual conduct” and anything defined as “obscene” or “indecent.” The regulation is the latest in policymakers’ efforts to restrict instructional assignments. Districts across the conservative state are embroiled in challenges to the presence of books, largely those focused on topics of race, gender and sexuality. Tuesday’s meeting is just the beginning of the process. Final approval is expected to come next year before the Republican-led state Legislature can take it up.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

