A car struck a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo. Police reportedly arrested the driver

TOKYO (AP) — Reports say Japanese police arrested a man whose vehicle crashed into a temporary barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo. Public broadcaster NHK and other media say the man arrested is in his 50s and believed to be a member of a right-wing group. The reports say he was arrested at the scene early Thursday on suspicion of obstructing official duties. The alleged motive and whether the embassy was targeted are not known. Police refused to confirm the reports.

