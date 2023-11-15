Authorities in New York say they’ve made largest-ever seizure of knock-off goods – more than $1B

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say they’ve made the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday two people have been charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October. Photographs show shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from floor-to-ceiling hooks in another. The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

