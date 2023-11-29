Iowa teen believed to be early victim of California serial killer identified after 49 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An Iowa teen who is believed to be one of the earliest victims of a notorious California serial killer has been identified after 49 years. Long known simply as “John Doe,” the teen was identified Tuesday as Michael Ray Schlicht of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California said in a news release that the teen has long been thought to to be an early victim of Randy Kraft, dubbed the “Scorecard Killer.” Kraft was convicted of brutalizing and killing 16 men during a decadelong series of slayings in Orange County that ended with his 1983 arrest. Now 78, he remains incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison.

