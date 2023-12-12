Column: Rahm goes back on his word. But circumstances changed

Jon Rahm is the latest player to go back on his word by joining LIV Golf. He was among the early proponents of the history and legacy the PGA Tour provided. But consider all the words he said. Rahm suggested more than a year ago that his views didn’t matter as much as those of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Perhaps that helped pushed him toward the Saudi-funded league. The amount of money is staggering. But Rahm now gets to see his true value if he can become the face of LIV. He was never that on the PGA Tour.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.