Judge scolds Giuliani for false claims about election workers during defamation trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election workers’ defamation case has scolded Rudy Giuliani for comments made outside the courthouse in which he insisted his false claims about the women were true. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell warned Giuliani’s lawyer on Tuesday that the remarks his client made to reporters about Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, when leaving the courthouse a day earlier amounted to “defamatory statements about them yet again.” Giuliani said outside the courthouse on Monday that Moss and Freeman were “engaged in changing votes.” He previously conceded in court papers that he made public comments falsely claiming the election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 counting.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

