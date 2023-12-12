Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion say she’s learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity. Her attorneys didn’t immediately comment on what effect the development would have on the lawsuit filed last week in a state court in Louisville. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was seeking class-action status to include other Kentuckians who are or will become pregnant and want to have an abortion. The attorneys urged other Kentucky women who are pregnant and seeking an abortion to reach out if they are interested in joining the case.

