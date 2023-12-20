Jury dismisses lawsuit claiming LSU officials retaliated against a former athletics administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A jury has dismissed a lawsuit accusing top Louisiana State University officials of retaliating against a former athletics administrator for reporting alleged inappropriate sexual behavior by a former head football coach. The Advocate reports that after six days of testimony, the jury on Wednesday rejected the claims by Sharon Lewis, who filed the federal lawsuit in 2021. She was fired the following year. The suit says she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse after reporting allegations against former head football coach Les Miles, who has denied any wrongdoing. LSU countered that Lewis was not preyed upon, subjected to a hostile workplace or discriminated against because of her gender.

