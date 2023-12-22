At least 20 villagers are killed during a rebel attack in northern Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Local authorities say rebels targeting a security outpost and a village in northern Central African Republic have killed at least 21 people, including children and a soldier. A federal lawmaker who represents the village of Nzakoundou said the assailants attacked a security outpost and burned down the houses of civilians. The Central African Republic has had intercommunal fighting since 2013. That’s when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Majority-Christian militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. No one has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attacks. Local residents blamed the 3R, Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation group, one of many militia groups in northern CAR.

