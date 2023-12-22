Khan ordered released on bail in official secrets case in Pakistan. But he won’t be freed right away

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court in a surprise ruling has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies on bail in a case involving the revelation of official secrets after his ouster last year. But Khan is currently serving a three-year sentence in jail in a graft case. He won’t be freed on Friday because he still faces two other corruption cases. Khan faces possible death if he is found guilty of revealing official secrets. Khan is accused of revealing a classified cable that was sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington when the former premier was in power. Khan says he didn’t disclose the exact content of the cable.

