The Dutch government has taken another step toward donating 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The announcement Friday is a boost for Kyiv, which is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies. The Dutch defense minister has outlined the plan to donate the sophisticated jets that was first unveiled in the summer. Friday’s decision is a significant step toward sending the planes into the skies over Ukraine, but it did not say when they will be delivered. The government said the move “allows personnel and budget to be allocated to prepare the devices” to be sent to Ukraine.