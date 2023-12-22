Turkey detains 304 people with suspected links to Islamic State group in simultaneous raids

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says security forces have rounded up 304 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group in simultaneous raids. Ali Yerlikaya said Friday the suspects were detained in 32 provinces but the majority were in Turkey’s three largest cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The raids were carried out jointly by police intelligence and counterterrorism squads. There was no information on the suspects’ nationalities. The militant group has carried out a string of deadly attacks in Turkey, including a shooting at an Istanbul night club on Jan. 1, 2017, which killed 39 people during New Year celebrations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.