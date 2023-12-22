UN health agency cites tenfold increase in reported cases of dengue over the last generation

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has tallied a tenfold increase in the global count of reported cases of dengue over the last generation, with climate change and the growing spread of virus-carrying mosquitos in part to blame for transmission that remains mostly prevalent in the Americas. WHO says reported cases soared to a record 5.2 million in 2019, up from 500,000 in 2000, across 129 countries worldwide – and the figures likely understate the actual toll.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.