Oregon lawmakers debate how to use additional $800 million

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following another sunny revenue forecast in Oregon — fueled by a surge in corporate and income tax revenues — economists say state lawmakers have an additional $800 million to spend this legislative session. The forecast released Wednsday comes as state lawmakers are a week into a one-month legislative session. Prior to lawmakers returning to the Capitol, some said — even without the forecast — they expected to spend roughly $2 billion this session. The growth in revenue means a larger budget to work with during the short legislative session. But how the money is used remains up for debate.