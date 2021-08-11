Lawsuit targets Seattle homelessness measure

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is trying to keep a proposed Seattle charter amendment about homelessness off the November ballot. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, the ACLU and other homelessness activists said the “Compassion Seattle” measure is beyond the scope of local initiative power and violates state law on how local governments can address homelessness. The measure, which recently qualified for the ballot, directs the city to provide 2,000 units of emergency or permanent housing within a year and requires the city to ensure that public spaces remain clear of encampments. The Compassion Seattle campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.