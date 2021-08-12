Court: Making homeless man pay truck’s towing cost excessive

AP Washington

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says it was unconstitutionally excessive for Seattle to impound a homeless man’s truck and require him to reimburse the city about $550 in towing and storage costs. Steven Long was working part time as a janitor and living in his old pickup in 2016 when police had it towed because it was parked in a city-owned, gravel lot for more than 72 hours. He spent the next three weeks living outdoors, without his tools or his sleeping bag, which were in the vehicle. The court unanimously found that the city’s actions violated the U.S. Constitution’s ban on excessive fines.