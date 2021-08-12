North Cascades Highway reopens, fires continue burning

AP Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — State officials say the North Cascades Highway has reopened after wildfires forced its closure for nearly a month. The Bellingham Herald reports the Washington State Department of Transportation announced it reopened the road earlier this week. A Washington state Department of Transportation officials said in a blog post that fire response crews continue to use the highway for staging work. Because of that, speed between mileposts 166 and 172 is reduced to 35 mph and a pilot car is moving traffic through the area, and officials said to expect travel delays.