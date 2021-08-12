Oregon school board OKs ban on Black Lives Matter flags

AP Washington

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The school board in Newberg, Oregon, has voted to ban on pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “political” signs, clothing, and other items. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the school board voted Tuesday, four to three, to enact the ban. The board’s three-member policy committee is set to outline what constitutes “political.” The action goes against recent state efforts to highlight support for students, including the Oregon Department of Education’s Black Lives Matter October 2020 resolution and recent efforts to help LGBTQ+ students. Supporters of the flags said they made students feel seen, while supporters of the ban said the signs were “divisive,” and that signs don’t make people feel safe.