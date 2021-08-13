1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at RapidRide transit station

AP Washington

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and two more people were injured in a shooting at the RapidRide transit station in SeaTac. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at 6:11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer says the two injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Meyer says the suspect, or suspects, in the shooting remains at large but otherwise released little information. He said there were road closures and traffic delays around South 200 Street and International Boulevard due to the investigation.