Seattle park encampment gone after dozens get housing

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A large homeless encampment at Seattle’s City Hall Park that’s put city leaders under significant political pressure recently was almost entirely gone Thursday. The Seattle Times reports officials say 70 people at the park were referred to shelters, tiny houses, and hotel rooms. Officials say only a few moved their tents elsewhere. Notices posted on trees say the park will be closed as of Friday, and any items left would be removed. The county jail and courts are nearby and crime has been persistent in the immediate area for decades. Recently the encampment was blamed for high-profile crimes including a stabbing and attempted rape.