Small plane crash at Pierce County airport sparks small fire

AP Washington

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says a small plane crashed at the Pierce County airport in Puyallup. The pilot was the only person on board, and their condition is unknown. Thursday’s crash sparked a small brush fire near the runway at Thun Field. Smoke drifted while fire crews hosed down smoldering grass in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account. The fire was put out within an hour, and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash. A video posted on Twitter shows the plane with the word “Navy” painted on the side alongside a white star.