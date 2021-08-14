COVID-19 outbreak at veterans home kills 1, 32 test positive

AP Washington

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — State officials say one resident has died and a total of 32 residents and workers at the Washington Veterans Home at Retsil have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Kitsap Sun reports the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs announced the death in a letter to residents and their families. No other information about the death was made available. It comes as 24 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 30. State data shows that 97% of the residents are vaccinated. However, just 174 of a 334-person staff — or 52% — is vaccinated. Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated vaccinations for all state workers by Oct. 18.