Copper, Quigley lead Sky to 87-75 OT win over Storm

AP Washington

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime. Copper made two free throws to give the Sky an 85-83 lead with 1:40 to play. After Chicago got a stop on the other end, Ezi Magbegor blocked a layup by Copper. Candace Parker grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a put-back attempt but again secured the rebound before making a short basket to cap the scoring with 1:06 left. Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.