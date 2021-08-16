Inslee commutes more drug possession convictions

AP Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is planning to grant as many as 1,200 commutations for people on community supervision whose drug convictions have been deemed unconstitutional by the Washington Supreme Court. This spring, Inslee issued commutations to the handful of incarcerated people serving prison terms solely due to the overturned statute. As of Monday afternoon, the Democratic governor has signed 129 commutations for this latest round, and a spokesman said in an email that “new orders are being issued daily at this point, between 15 and 30 a day.”