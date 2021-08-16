Police investigate body found at Seattle’s Gas Works Park

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at Seattle’s Gas Works Park. Investigators are calling the death a “possible homicide.” A passerby found the body near North Northlake Way and Meridian Avenue North at about 4:30 a.m. Monday after hearing what sounded like a gunfire. Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud says it’s believed that the victim was shot, but the King County Medical Examiner will have to determine that officially. No gun was found at the scene, nor is there much evidence of any kind there. No other information was immediately available about the victim.