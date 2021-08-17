Appeals court upholds ruling against lawyer in theft case

AP Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Court of Appeals has upheld a guilty verdict for an attorney who won a client almost a million dollars in a lawsuit and then stole from him to pay off her mortgage. Jeffrey Barrett suffered a traumatic brain injury when a drunk driver hit his vehicle in 1995. Helga Kahr to represented Barrett in the civil lawsuit to recover damages from the crash. Kahr won a nearly million-dollar settlement from the Lucky Seven Saloon, arguing it over-served the driver who hit Barrett. A court found that Kahr stole $300,000 to pay off her mortgage. The appeals court upheld that ruling.