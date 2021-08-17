Frustration, fear as closures begin at Monroe prison

AP Washington

By JERRY CORNFIELD and ELLEN DENNIS

The Daily Herald

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — People say they’re feeling frustration, fear and anger as the state Department of Corrections moves to close units at the Monroe Correctional Complex and other prisons around the state. The Daily Herald reports one of two cell blocks of the Washington State Reformatory at Monroe has been emptied, its minimum security prisoners moved into the other block, where they now share smaller cells with medium security inmates. Eventually, the rest of the reformatory living units, plus two minimum security units at Monroe, could be shuttered as part of the state’s response to the challenges of empty beds, staffing shortages and funding cuts.