Searchers find body of missing hiker in North Cascades

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 28-year-old hiker who went missing in the North Cascades nearly two years ago was found over the weekend by a private search and rescue group. Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake went missing Oct. 17, 2019 after telling her family she planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail to a lookout cabin and spend the night. During the initial search for Lakoduk, her vehicle was found at the trailhead. However, search crews reported that it didn’t appear she had made it to the lookout tower. Over the weekend, her remains were found by a large search group.