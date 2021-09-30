Net off the moorings: Two dozen NHL goalies change teams

AP Washington

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

This was an unprecedented offseason of goaltender movement around the NHL. Vegas traded Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago. Finalist Philipp Grubauer couldn’t agree to a deal with Colorado and signed with expansion Seattle. Those moves set off a domino effect that included two dozen goalies changing teams. Petr Mrazek left Carolina for Toronto. The Hurricanes turned over the entire position. Washington reacquired Vitek Vanecek. And Braden Holtby signed with Dallas, his third team since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.