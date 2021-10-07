Border Patrol arrests 4 crossing into NW WA from Canada

AP Washington

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agents from the Blaine Sector arrested four people who they say were trying to illegally cross from Canada into northwestern Washington. Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said on Twitter Wednesday that advanced drone technology that agents used drone technology Monday in apprehending the four people. Agency spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email the group had no outstanding warrants and was found to be from East India. They were transferred to the Northwest immigration detention center in Tacoma.