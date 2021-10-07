Kraken feel solid with duo of Grubauer, Driedger in goal

AP Washington

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are going into their first NHL season with the idea that having two top goalies is going to be crucial to their success. Free-agent signing Philipp Grubauer will almost certainly be in net when Seattle takes the ice for its first game Tuesday against Vegas. He was the team’s biggest financial investment in the offseason. He’s expected to rotate starts during the season with Chris Driedger. Driedger played 23 games for Florida and had a 2.07 goals against average last season.