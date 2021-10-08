Rep. McMorris Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19

AP Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers says she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.In a statement, the eastern Washington Republican said her symptoms were mild. She is quarantining at home and following health guidelines. McMorris Rodgers, 52, said her offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville and Washington, D.C. remain open. McMorris Rodgers was first elected to Congress in 2004. She represents the eastern third of Washington state, including the cities of Spokane, Pullman and Walla Walla.