Republican Sen. Ann Rivers reverses retirement plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Republican Sen. Ann Rivers says she no longer plans to resign from the Legislature after the end of the next legislative session. Rivers, of La Center, had announced her retirement in October to become the community development director for the city of Longview. She said in a Facebook post that she’s reversed course because she will have more time in her new job than she originally thought and can continue her political duties. Rivers has represented the Senate’s 18th District since 2010. She last won re-election 2020, giving her three more years on her term.