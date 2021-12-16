Inslee releases nearly $62 billion supplemental budget plan

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a nearly $62 billion supplemental state budget plan that looks to increase spending on efforts related to homelessness, climate change and salmon recovery. The Democratic governor spent most of the week unveiling his priorities, which include a plan to offer rebates for new and used electric vehicles, setting new standards for salmon habitat protection and conservation efforts, and increasing permanent supporting housing and permanent affordable housing units to serve a variety of unhoused populations. No tax increases are included in the proposal, which builds off of the $59 billion two-year spending plan adopted by the Legislature earlier this year.