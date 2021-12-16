Lynnwood Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood say a high school student was arrested Thursday after bringing a pistol and ammunition to the school. Police say the 15-year-old boy reportedly showed the gun to several students at from Meadowdale High School on Wednesday. Police say one of the students told their parents who notified the police. Officers recovered the gun and ammunition from the teen’s room. Police say the teen allegedly took the gun from a relative’s gun safe several months ago. The teen was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett on suspicion of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.