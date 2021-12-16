Skip to Content
Man in fight over barking dogs found guilty of murder

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his neighbor at a southeast Washington motel in a fight over barking dogs. The Tri-City Herald reports Earnace Beasley Jr. denied stabbing William Bepler during the May 9, 2020, confrontation. But jurors in Beasley’s Benton County Superior Court trial didn’t believe him, instead returning a guilty verdict on Wednesday for first-degree murder during a burglary. The jury also found that Beasley was armed with a deadly weapon — a knife — during the crime, which will lead to additional time in prison. He will be held without bail pending sentencing set for early January.

