Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

The delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are trying to spoil the holiday spirit, but there still are ways to enjoy the festivities. The explosive spread of the omicron variant is causing many to wonder if they should cancel their holiday plans. Health experts know that people need to spend time together, so they are offering advice. Above all, getting vaccinated remains the best defense. Testing before a holiday gathering can help reduce spread. Wearing masks, opening windows and running an air purifier are other ways to reduce the chances of infection.