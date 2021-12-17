Schedule shuffling prompted by COVID hits college basketball

By The Associated Press

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. The teams announced the matchup after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. Kentucky’s matchup against No. 15 Ohio State was canceled for that same event. Elsewhere, Seton Hall’s Big East Conference game against St. John’s for Monday has been canceled. It will go down as a forfeit in the league standings. No. 2 Duke also scheduled a game with Elon for Saturday after matchups with Cleveland State and Loyola Maryland fell through.