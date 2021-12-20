Washington Legislature sues Inslee again over veto power

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are suing Gov. Jay Inslee for the second time over allegedly exceeding his veto power. The Northwest News Network reported Monday that the lawsuit is in response to the governor line-item vetoing parts of the state transportation budget and eliminating a subsection of a low carbon fuels bill earlier this year. Generally, the governor is limited to vetoing entire bills, entire sections of bills or whole appropriation items in a budget bill. The lawsuit seeks to have Inslee’s vetoes invalidated and the language he struck resurrected.