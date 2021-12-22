92 calls affected during 911 outage in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a 911 outage this month that affected about 20 call centers across seven counties in Washington state was caused by an error in a vendor’s network router. The Seattle Times reports Washington Military Department spokesperson Karina Shagren says about 2,000 calls were made to 911 during the almost hourlong outage Dec. 9 and 92 of those callers received a busy signal. She says about half of the 2,000 callers were directed to the correct call center and others were routed to an alternative 911 call center. The outage affected call centers in King, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Shagren declined to share a “root cause analysis” report Wednesday.